With a starting potency of well over 85% THC, the half gram Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. This cartridge offers sweet orange notes from plant-derived terpenes. The orange flavor is distinct while a rich creaminess covers your palate with a deliciousness reminiscent of a Creamsicle on a hot summer day.



These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.