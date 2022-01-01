About this product
Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. This Potent Pineapple flavor opens with a bright, recognizably tropical top note. The taste lingers throughout the vaping experience with a juicy, tangy citrus finish.
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.