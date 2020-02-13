The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Strawberry Banana - 1000mg
About this product
The Clear Strawberry Banana is a classic flavor with a complex finesse. The balance of mouthwatering fruit flavors creates a transparent taste where both berry and banana are easily distinguished by the palate.
Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed.
The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
429 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.