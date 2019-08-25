The Clear 2:1 THC/CBD Classic 500mg Cartridge - Grapevine
by The Clear
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. The nighttime Grapevine is a juicy, sweet grape flavor that has a familiar and enticing taste.
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
About this strain
From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
55% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
