Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. Using terpenes, this cartridge has the distinct, sweet, piney, flavors associated with this daytime, sativa-hybrid strain. XJ-13 is instantly recognizable to Jack Herer strain aficionados.



These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.