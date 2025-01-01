2:1 THC:CBC



Sharpen your mind and stay on task with EFX Focus. Focus is designed to help you concentrate and boost your attention throughout the day. Blended with The CLEAR's Pineapple terpene profile for a tangy, tropical flavor.



The CLEAR EFX Vape is the first ever comprehensive line of vaporizers selectively blending purified high-quality cannabinoids to create unparalleled vaporizer experiences that are as unique as they are reliable. Whether you are looking for a vape experience unlike any other or you simply want an exceptionally smooth and flavorful vaporizer you can safely puff on all day, The CLEAR EFX Vape is perfect for both new and seasoned users alike.

