2:1 THC:CBD



Melt away the stress of the day with EFX Relax. Perfect for decompressing after a long day or simply taking a moment for yourself. Blended with The CLEAR's Mixed Berry terpene profile for a juicy, berry-rich flavor.



The CLEAR EFX Vape is the first ever comprehensive line of vaporizers selectively blending purified high-quality cannabinoids to create unparalleled vaporizer experiences that are as unique as they are reliable. Whether you are looking for a vape experience unlike any other or you simply want an exceptionally smooth and flavorful vaporizer you can safely puff on all day, The CLEAR EFX Vape is perfect for both new and seasoned users alike.

