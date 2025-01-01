2:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN



Specially formulated to help you wind down and prepare for a good night's rest, EFX Rest is great for incorporating into your bedtime routine. Blended with The CLEAR's Grapevine terpene profile, for a sweet, fruity flavor.



The CLEAR EFX Vape is the first ever comprehensive line of vaporizers selectively blending purified high-quality cannabinoids to create unparalleled vaporizer experiences that are as unique as they are reliable. Whether you are looking for a vape experience unlike any other or you simply want an exceptionally smooth and flavorful vaporizer you can safely puff on all day, The CLEAR EFX Vape is perfect for both new and seasoned users alike.

