Unwind and let go with our EFX Escape. Ideal for when you need to take a break from the hustle and bustle, Escape helps you find your bliss and enjoy a moment of tranquility. Blended with The CLEAR's Blue Raz terpene profile for a bright, sweet punch.
The CLEAR EFX Vape is the first ever comprehensive line of vaporizers selectively blending purified high-quality cannabinoids to create unparalleled vaporizer experiences that are as unique as they are reliable. Whether you are looking for a vape experience unlike any other or you simply want an exceptionally smooth and flavorful vaporizer you can safely puff on all day, The CLEAR EFX Vape is perfect for both new and seasoned users alike.
The CLEAR EFX All in One Vape 1000mg | Escape | Blue Raz
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.