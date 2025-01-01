THC Only



Unwind and let go with our EFX Escape. Ideal for when you need to take a break from the hustle and bustle, Escape helps you find your bliss and enjoy a moment of tranquility. Blended with The CLEAR's Blue Raz terpene profile for a bright, sweet punch.



The CLEAR EFX Vape is the first ever comprehensive line of vaporizers selectively blending purified high-quality cannabinoids to create unparalleled vaporizer experiences that are as unique as they are reliable. Whether you are looking for a vape experience unlike any other or you simply want an exceptionally smooth and flavorful vaporizer you can safely puff on all day, The CLEAR EFX Vape is perfect for both new and seasoned users alike.

