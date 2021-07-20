About this product
With a starting potency of well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. Like a fresh bushel picked ripe from the tree, Red Apple is crisp and expressive, combining the full bouquet of the orchard with a long, sweet finish.
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter weed strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. Apple Fritter's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
211 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
