About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate and naturally derived terpenes.
The Clear Strawberry mimics the ripe, deep red strawberry in the bunch, macerated and soaking in its own sweet nectar. This flavor delivers both a sweet inhale and a truly juicy exhale.
About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
