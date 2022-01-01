About this product
Endo by The Clear™ is a unique vape experience that uses enhanced high-terpene live resin and both cannabis and botanically derived terpenes. This boutique extraction style starts with fresh frozen flower for a full-spectrum excursion. Live resin is combined with our original distillate and a touch of flavor then elevated with C-CELL hardware.
Each batch is locally grown and extracted then paired with our all-natural juicy and enticing grape flavor. Cannabis connoisseurs will find Endo enhanced live resin delicious, and discreet.
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
