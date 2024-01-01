The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Original cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 500mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. Pure Pear captures the essence of fresh, ripe pears for a taste of fall any day of the year.
The Clear Original AIO vape pen comes with a pre-charged, rechargeable battery and Cilicon hardware with food-grade glass tanks, stainless steel posts, and new ceramic heating technology for a rich and pure taste. More on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Original.
The Clear Original All in One Disposable 500mg | Pure Pear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.