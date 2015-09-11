About this product
The Clear Reserve is a half gram vape experience curated using cannabis derived terpenes and botanicals. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene excursion, combined with the original THC distillate by The Clear. Inspired by indica, this is perfect for nighttime.
This nighttime strain is inspired by botanicals from Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The well-known OG cross is the perfect strain for those who like their cannabis experiences to have a strong finish. The Chem Dawg Reserve Cartridge has pungent notes of sweet, gassy diesel fuel, with some herbal, peppery notes of hops and cedar. It is the signature earthy, gassy, skunky strain that every connoisseur must try.
About this strain
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
