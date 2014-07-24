About this product
This anytime strain is inspired by crosses between the flavors of Blue Dream, Blueberry, and Sour Diesel. The Diesel involved mellows out the poignant fruitiness with an earthy, herbal note.
About this strain
Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.
Blue Diesel effects
About this brand
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.