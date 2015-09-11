The Clear Reserve syringe is an experience curated using cannabis derived terpenes and botanicals. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene excursion, combined with the original THC distillate by The Clear.



This nighttime strain is inspired by botanicals from Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The well-known OG cross is the perfect strain for those who like their cannabis experiences to have a strong finish. The Chem Dawg Reserve Cartridge has pungent notes of sweet, gassy diesel fuel, with some herbal, peppery notes of hops and cedar. It is the signature earthy, gassy, skunky strain that every connoisseur must try.