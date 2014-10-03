The Clear Reserve syringe is an experience curated using cannabis derived terpenes and botanicals. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene excursion, combined with the original THC distillate by The Clear.



This anytime strain is inspired by a cross between Sensi Star x Blueberry. Starberry Reserve Cartridges give us a relaxing effect, and dense, fragrant cannabis notes that hold hands with lemon and berries. Tangerine and subtle fruity essences complement strong notes of cannabis sour and funk. It is a smooth smoke with an after taste of citrus and tropical berry.