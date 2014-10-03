About this product
The Clear Reserve syringe is an experience curated using cannabis derived terpenes and botanicals. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene excursion, combined with the original THC distillate by The Clear.
This anytime strain is inspired by a cross between Sensi Star x Blueberry. Starberry Reserve Cartridges give us a relaxing effect, and dense, fragrant cannabis notes that hold hands with lemon and berries. Tangerine and subtle fruity essences complement strong notes of cannabis sour and funk. It is a smooth smoke with an after taste of citrus and tropical berry.
About this strain
Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.
Star Berry Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
