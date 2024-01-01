Twax by The Clear™ is an infused pre-rolled joint for the experienced cannabis consumer. We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. It provides the potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect.



The TWAX Pre-roll is perfect for consumers that wants to add a twist of flavor to their smoke. Our OG delivers high-octane gas and funk flavors for all our OG strain-lovers. The flavor provides a sweet, sour, and salty punch to the palate, with the peppery aftertaste that you expect.



Each pre-roll contains dye-free, unbleached papers, 1.25 grams of premium bud, 200mg of AAA Grade Banana Cream flavored distillate and naturally derived plant terpenes.

