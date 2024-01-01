Twax by The Clear™ is an infused pre-rolled joint for the experienced cannabis consumer. We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. It provides the potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect.
The TWAX Pre-roll is perfect for consumers that wants to add a twist of flavor to their smoke. Our OG delivers high-octane gas and funk flavors for all our OG strain-lovers. The flavor provides a sweet, sour, and salty punch to the palate, with the peppery aftertaste that you expect.
Each pre-roll contains dye-free, unbleached papers, 1.25 grams of premium bud, 200mg of AAA Grade Banana Cream flavored distillate and naturally derived plant terpenes.
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.