Twax by The Clear™ is an infused pre-rolled joint for the experienced cannabis consumer. We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. It provides the potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect.



The TWAX Pre-roll is perfect for consumers that wants to add a twist of flavor to their smoke. This flavor has the distinct, sweet, piney, notes associated with this daytime, sativa-hybrid strain. XJ-13 is instantly recognizable to Jack Herer aficionados.



Each pre-roll contains dye-free, unbleached papers, 1 gram of premium bud, 144mg of AAA Grade flavored distillate and naturally derived plant terpenes.

