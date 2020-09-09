About this strain
Second Generation Genetics bred the fruity Sweet Pink by crossing a Pink Champagne mother with an F4 Blueberry father. It puts out a grape bubblegum flavor and a high that puts consumers into a state of bliss. This strain brings on the munchies while leaving your head in the clouds.
Sweet Pink effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
