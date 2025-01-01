🌱 9 lb Hammer (Gooberry × Hells OG × Jack the Ripper)

Genetics: Gooberry × Hells OG × Jack the Ripper

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Breeder: Jinxproof Genetics

Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



9 lb Hammer is a knockout indica-dominant strain that lives up to its heavyweight name. Created by the legendary Jinxproof Genetics, this cultivar brings together the fruity sweetness of Gooberry, the skunky, earthy power of Hells OG, and the citrusy, energetic lift from Jack the Ripper. The result? A strain that hits like a freight train, delivering deep relaxation without sacrificing flavor complexity.



Expect chunky, dense buds coated in milky trichomes, showcasing vibrant greens with hints of purple under proper conditions. 9 lb Hammer is ideal for growers seeking a reliable, resin-rich cultivar that thrives in a variety of setups.



⚡ Effects



✅ Heavy, sedative body stone—true couchlock strain

✅ Soothing mental calm, perfect for stress and anxiety relief

✅ Ideal for sleep support and evening use

✅ Recommended for seasoned users or those seeking strong medicinal benefits



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet grape candy with fruity undertones

🌲 Earthy pine and hashy spice

🍋 Subtle citrus zest from Jack the Ripper heritage

💨 Pungent and room-filling when cured properly—sweet funk meets old-school dankness



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks (fast finisher for an indica)

🌿 Structure: Medium height, bushy, with strong lateral branching

💎 Bud Structure: Dense, rock-hard nugs with heavy trichome coverage

📏 Stretch: Minimal—perfect for smaller spaces or SCROG setups

✂️ Handles topping and LST easily; defoliation helps airflow in late veg and early flower

🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in temperate climates

🧪 Excellent resin output—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re hunting for a heavy-hitting indica with true medicinal potential, knockout potency, and a sweet-meets-earthy terpene profile, 9 lb Hammer is your weapon of choice. Perfect for end-of-day relaxation or those battling insomnia, this strain is a must-have for any garden seeking classic power with modern refinement.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed

At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.

