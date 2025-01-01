About this product
🌱 9 lb Hammer (Gooberry × Hells OG × Jack the Ripper)
Genetics: Gooberry × Hells OG × Jack the Ripper
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Jinxproof Genetics
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
9 lb Hammer is a knockout indica-dominant strain that lives up to its heavyweight name. Created by the legendary Jinxproof Genetics, this cultivar brings together the fruity sweetness of Gooberry, the skunky, earthy power of Hells OG, and the citrusy, energetic lift from Jack the Ripper. The result? A strain that hits like a freight train, delivering deep relaxation without sacrificing flavor complexity.
Expect chunky, dense buds coated in milky trichomes, showcasing vibrant greens with hints of purple under proper conditions. 9 lb Hammer is ideal for growers seeking a reliable, resin-rich cultivar that thrives in a variety of setups.
⚡ Effects
✅ Heavy, sedative body stone—true couchlock strain
✅ Soothing mental calm, perfect for stress and anxiety relief
✅ Ideal for sleep support and evening use
✅ Recommended for seasoned users or those seeking strong medicinal benefits
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet grape candy with fruity undertones
🌲 Earthy pine and hashy spice
🍋 Subtle citrus zest from Jack the Ripper heritage
💨 Pungent and room-filling when cured properly—sweet funk meets old-school dankness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks (fast finisher for an indica)
🌿 Structure: Medium height, bushy, with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, rock-hard nugs with heavy trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Minimal—perfect for smaller spaces or SCROG setups
✂️ Handles topping and LST easily; defoliation helps airflow in late veg and early flower
🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in temperate climates
🧪 Excellent resin output—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re hunting for a heavy-hitting indica with true medicinal potential, knockout potency, and a sweet-meets-earthy terpene profile, 9 lb Hammer is your weapon of choice. Perfect for end-of-day relaxation or those battling insomnia, this strain is a must-have for any garden seeking classic power with modern refinement.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
