The CO2 Company
Lemon Cookies CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
