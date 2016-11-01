The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Chem Dawg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Chem D.O.G. effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
6% of people say it helps with add/adhd
