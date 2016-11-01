Loading…
Logo for the brand The CO2 Company

The CO2 Company

.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Chem Dawg

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

Chem D.O.G. effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
6% of people say it helps with add/adhd
