The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Sour Lemon Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!