The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Sour Tangie
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
