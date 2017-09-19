Loading…
The CO2 Company

.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Super Skunk

IndicaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

Super Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
