The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Trinity
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Trinity effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
