About this strain
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Kimbo Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The CO2 Company
The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.