Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Purple OG Kush Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g

by The CO2 Company
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Purple OG Kush
Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Purple Kush. Purple OG Kush produces sedating effects that are intense and will envelope the mind and body quickly. The aroma of this strain is thick and musty, with undertones of berries and pine. Because Purple OG Kush will make you feel extremely sleepy and unfocused, this strain is ideal for nighttime use. This strain is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Purple OG Kush to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Purple OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
254 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The CO2 Company
The CO2 Company
Shop products
The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.