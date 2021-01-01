About this product
You have Cannabinoid receptors throughout your body, not just in your brain. The CPC Topical Gel is a minimal ingredient water based gel that evaporates without leaving a sticky or scented residue. By applying Cannabinoids locally you can enhance and extend the benefits CPC Capsules, Tinctures, and Caramels without adding extra psychotropic effect.
About this brand
The CPC
The Center for Palliative Care was Washington's first licensed Cannabis dispensary that emerged only with the support of Washington's early medical Cannabis community. Each day we held one-on-one conversations with Washington state authorized medical cannabis patients to:
Over 88 million mg's of Cannabinoid content were utilized by patients from 2008-2016 and they helped us develop a line of over 25 unique products. We worked with young and old, do-it-yourself organic gardeners, primary care physicians, oncologists, nuerologists, city and state officials, and the bold medical Cannabis pioneers of Washington state.
Our mission is to deliver the knowledge you want, the wellness you need.
