About this product
The cost effective trial size tinctures are the perfect intro to Tinctures. hese little bottles have 20mg of THC in our Blue and Red blend or our 20mg of CBD and THC in our black line CBD/THC 1:1. Each dropper full is a 5mg dose so you have complete control over your experience. Our tinctures are cannabis oil blended in grapeseed oil with a dash of lemon oil for increased uptake and effect. When held under the tongue, cannabinoids in the tincture can be absorbed through the gums. This will lead to a quicker onset of effects than an edible product.
About this brand
The CPC
The Center for Palliative Care was Washington's first licensed Cannabis dispensary that emerged only with the support of Washington's early medical Cannabis community. Each day we held one-on-one conversations with Washington state authorized medical cannabis patients to:
- build products they could trust -
- ask questions about their experience -
- make the products more effective -
Over 88 million mg's of Cannabinoid content were utilized by patients from 2008-2016 and they helped us develop a line of over 25 unique products. We worked with young and old, do-it-yourself organic gardeners, primary care physicians, oncologists, nuerologists, city and state officials, and the bold medical Cannabis pioneers of Washington state.
Our mission is to deliver the knowledge you want, the wellness you need.
