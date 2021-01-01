About this product

The cost effective trial size tinctures are the perfect intro to Tinctures. hese little bottles have 20mg of THC in our Blue and Red blend or our 20mg of CBD and THC in our black line CBD/THC 1:1. Each dropper full is a 5mg dose so you have complete control over your experience. Our tinctures are cannabis oil blended in grapeseed oil with a dash of lemon oil for increased uptake and effect. When held under the tongue, cannabinoids in the tincture can be absorbed through the gums. This will lead to a quicker onset of effects than an edible product.