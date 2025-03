The Burzt strain is like a roller coaster of tropical and sweet berry flavors that will delight any avid smoker. A high-octane hybrid, this potent cultivar comes from crossing Blue Burst with Zkittlez to create a sinfully sweet and fruity powerhouse that might focus and arouse the mind while dissolving stress in the body. Upon inhale, you may feel an immediate head change as a calming euphoria sets in combating stress, depression, and chronic pain.Available in One-Ounce Smalls that utilize potent indoor-grown B-buds, this is the best way to buy your favorite strain in bulk.

