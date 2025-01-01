About this product
Curelato | 14g Smalls
The Cure CompanyFlower
HybridTHC 21.5%CBD —
About this strain
Curelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Curelato is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Curelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Curelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Curelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
