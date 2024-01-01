About this product
The Epic Lemon strain is a godly-potent sativa with the perfect genetic pairing to balance it out. We brought together Golden Lemon and Gelato #41 to create a trichome-heavy hitter that gives off notes of skunky citrus and earthy lavender with a hint of sweet cream. One hit might create an immediate head change that results in a searing euphoria that resolves into a dense body high. Daily smokers might love Epic Lemon for its potential to fuel creativity and focus while also easing body pain, stress, and anxiety. Now available in 14g jars with big nugs. Enjoy big, chunky nugs in each new half-ounce 14g jar along with potent B-buds for an unmistakable smoking experience.
About this brand
Clean, organic, and single sourced. The Cure Company is Los Angeles source to the most exceptional cannabis flowers, concentrates, and edibles. The Cure Company group is proud to supply cannabis products Southern Californians can rely upon, safe and lab tested.
History
The Cure Company founders have a long relationship with the cannabis industry, dating back to the dawn of legalization. Each person on the team possesses diverse experience from cultivation and extraction to operating dispensaries and deliveries. As cannabis evolved in California they followed suit, creating a brand was a natural progression. The Cure Company launched in 2006 and have proudly served the California cannabis community ever since.
Process
The Cure Company’s flowers are cultivated at an indoor cannabis garden in Downtown Los Angeles. Each plant receives individual attention, grown to reach their optimal genetic potential. After harvest some buds are dried and cured, while others are used for extraction. The Cure Company utilizes their proprietary extraction techniques to render cannabis oils with stellar characteristics.
Products
The Cure Company offers a variety of OG flowers including GG OG and Sour OG, plus Master Mistress, a powerful Indica. Get your vape on with the strain of your choice! The Cure Company offers strain specific cannabis oils that mirror the flavors and effects of the original cultivar. Take the invigoration of NYC Diesel wherever you go with The Cure Company’s distillate cartridge. Or sweeten your day with Cotton Candy or Skittles distillate cartridges. Find your cure with any one of The Cure Company’s premium cannabis products.
Lab Testing
The Cure Company cannabis products receive full panel screenings from purity to potency by SC Labs.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000661-LIC
