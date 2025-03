High Octane is a gassy masterpiece born from combining our Curelato with High Octane. This hybrid will smack you in the face with loud sugary and fruity flavors with just a hint of cream and a prevailing spearmint diesel stench. A tingling body high might ensue after just one hit, uplifting your spirit and stimulating your senses before settling into a bewitching relaxation. This heavy-handed strain might stamp out feelings of depression, anxiety, and even insomnia.Available in One-Ounce Smalls that utilize potent indoor-grown B-buds, this is the best way to buy your favorite strain in bulk.

