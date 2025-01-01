About this product
A part of Nipsey’s legacy, Marathon OG is a direct connection to one of cannabis culture’s most beloved icons and his favorite strain. Created with our help, Marathon OG is named after Nipsey’s classic mixtape collection, and is a part of his legacy. This heavy-hitting Indica is great for potentially boosting your mood, relieving pain, and encouraging rest in the most seasoned of smokers. Marathon OG gives you everything you’d expect from a classic OG Kush cultivar and more. With an iconic lemony and clove-like aroma, Marathon OG potentially provides a heady, cerebral stimulation on the front end and a full-body melt on the back end.
Marathon OG | 3.5g Flower
The Cure CompanyFlower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
A part of Nipsey’s legacy, Marathon OG is a direct connection to one of cannabis culture’s most beloved icons and his favorite strain. Created with our help, Marathon OG is named after Nipsey’s classic mixtape collection, and is a part of his legacy. This heavy-hitting Indica is great for potentially boosting your mood, relieving pain, and encouraging rest in the most seasoned of smokers. Marathon OG gives you everything you’d expect from a classic OG Kush cultivar and more. With an iconic lemony and clove-like aroma, Marathon OG potentially provides a heady, cerebral stimulation on the front end and a full-body melt on the back end.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Cure Company
Licensed to produce quality cannabis products.
Clean, organic, and single sourced. The Cure Company is Los Angeles source to the most exceptional cannabis flowers, concentrates, and edibles. The Cure Company group is proud to supply cannabis products Southern Californians can rely upon, safe and lab tested.
History
The Cure Company founders have a long relationship with the cannabis industry, dating back to the dawn of legalization. Each person on the team possesses diverse experience from cultivation and extraction to operating dispensaries and deliveries. As cannabis evolved in California they followed suit, creating a brand was a natural progression. The Cure Company launched in 2006 and have proudly served the California cannabis community ever since.
Process
The Cure Company’s flowers are cultivated at an indoor cannabis garden in Downtown Los Angeles. Each plant receives individual attention, grown to reach their optimal genetic potential. After harvest some buds are dried and cured, while others are used for extraction. The Cure Company utilizes their proprietary extraction techniques to render cannabis oils with stellar characteristics.
Products
The Cure Company offers a variety of OG flowers including GG OG and Sour OG, plus Master Mistress, a powerful Indica. Get your vape on with the strain of your choice! The Cure Company offers strain specific cannabis oils that mirror the flavors and effects of the original cultivar. Take the invigoration of NYC Diesel wherever you go with The Cure Company’s distillate cartridge. Or sweeten your day with Cotton Candy or Skittles distillate cartridges. Find your cure with any one of The Cure Company’s premium cannabis products.
Lab Testing
The Cure Company cannabis products receive full panel screenings from purity to potency by SC Labs.
Clean, organic, and single sourced. The Cure Company is Los Angeles source to the most exceptional cannabis flowers, concentrates, and edibles. The Cure Company group is proud to supply cannabis products Southern Californians can rely upon, safe and lab tested.
History
The Cure Company founders have a long relationship with the cannabis industry, dating back to the dawn of legalization. Each person on the team possesses diverse experience from cultivation and extraction to operating dispensaries and deliveries. As cannabis evolved in California they followed suit, creating a brand was a natural progression. The Cure Company launched in 2006 and have proudly served the California cannabis community ever since.
Process
The Cure Company’s flowers are cultivated at an indoor cannabis garden in Downtown Los Angeles. Each plant receives individual attention, grown to reach their optimal genetic potential. After harvest some buds are dried and cured, while others are used for extraction. The Cure Company utilizes their proprietary extraction techniques to render cannabis oils with stellar characteristics.
Products
The Cure Company offers a variety of OG flowers including GG OG and Sour OG, plus Master Mistress, a powerful Indica. Get your vape on with the strain of your choice! The Cure Company offers strain specific cannabis oils that mirror the flavors and effects of the original cultivar. Take the invigoration of NYC Diesel wherever you go with The Cure Company’s distillate cartridge. Or sweeten your day with Cotton Candy or Skittles distillate cartridges. Find your cure with any one of The Cure Company’s premium cannabis products.
Lab Testing
The Cure Company cannabis products receive full panel screenings from purity to potency by SC Labs.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000661-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item