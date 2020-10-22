The Cure Company
Marathon OG
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
