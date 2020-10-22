Loading…
Logo for the brand The Cure Company

The Cure Company

Marathon OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Marathon OG effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
