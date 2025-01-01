About this product
Motorbreath | 14g Minis
The Cure CompanyFlower
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
