The Motorbreath strain’s namesake speaks directly to its aggressively gassy aroma and flavor. Born from breeding Chemdog with SFV OG, this award-winning indica punches you in the face with OG-driven notes of fuel, citrus, and earth while tickling your tongue with chemical undertones. One hit might send you crashing into a relaxing and uplifting euphoria that eliminates anxiety, stress, and depression.Available in One-Ounce Smalls that utilize potent indoor-grown B-buds, this is the best way to buy your favorite strain in bulk.

