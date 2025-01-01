About this product
OZK | 14g Minis
The Cure CompanyFlower
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
OZK, aka OZ Kush is a weed strain and a cross of OG Kush and the Original Z. It's one of the most important modern crosses in cannabis, OZK brings together '90s SoCal OG Kush with modern NorCal Z. It's the starting point for Zoap and a great many strains. We like how the OG adds density, potency, and fuel to the Z—which can be spongy on its own.
