The OZK strain is the quintessential sweet-and-sour hitter to add to your arsenal. OG Kush and Zkittlez came together flawlessly to create a super-charged indica that perfectly juxtaposes the lemony, piney gas of OG with the sweet, tropical fruity blast of Zkittlez. One hit might send an intense wave of euphoria through your mind while a relaxing pressure begins to weigh you down. Daily smokers seeking potential relief from pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia will quickly fall in love with OZK.Available in One-Ounce Smalls that utilize potent indoor-grown B-buds, this is the best way to buy your favorite strain in bulk.

read more