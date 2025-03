The Cure Company’s award-winning cannabis is now available in one-gram disposable vapes containing highly potent distilled cannabis oil. Designed with convenience, strength, and taste in mind, these powerful vapes deliver strain-specific flavor on the go. Our Skywalker OG flavor hits you with tart, lemony, and herbaceous terps with a hint of pepper. A few puffs may create a powerful and uplifting head high that resolves into a calming, zen-like relaxation.

