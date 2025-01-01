About this product
Sunny C | 14g Minis
The Cure CompanyFlower
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Sunny D effects are mostly energizing.
Sunny D potency is higher THC than average.
Sunny D, also known as "Sunny Delight," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Tangie. Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. The buds on this strain are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, Sunny D is the hybrid that may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving. This strain was originally bred by Dankman.
