Licensed to produce quality cannabis products.



Clean, organic, and single sourced. The Cure Company is Los Angeles source to the most exceptional cannabis flowers, concentrates, and edibles. The Cure Company group is proud to supply cannabis products Southern Californians can rely upon, safe and lab tested.



History



The Cure Company founders have a long relationship with the cannabis industry, dating back to the dawn of legalization. Each person on the team possesses diverse experience from cultivation and extraction to operating dispensaries and deliveries. As cannabis evolved in California they followed suit, creating a brand was a natural progression. The Cure Company launched in 2006 and have proudly served the California cannabis community ever since.



Process



The Cure Company’s flowers are cultivated at an indoor cannabis garden in Downtown Los Angeles. Each plant receives individual attention, grown to reach their optimal genetic potential. After harvest some buds are dried and cured, while others are used for extraction. The Cure Company utilizes their proprietary extraction techniques to render cannabis oils with stellar characteristics.



Products



The Cure Company offers a variety of OG flowers including GG OG and Sour OG, plus Master Mistress, a powerful Indica. Get your vape on with the strain of your choice! The Cure Company offers strain specific cannabis oils that mirror the flavors and effects of the original cultivar. Take the invigoration of NYC Diesel wherever you go with The Cure Company’s distillate cartridge. Or sweeten your day with Cotton Candy or Skittles distillate cartridges. Find your cure with any one of The Cure Company’s premium cannabis products.



Lab Testing



The Cure Company cannabis products receive full panel screenings from purity to potency by SC Labs.

Show more