The Grassfed Supply Co. was founded in May of 2022 by Sara Ratliff, a cannabis enthusiast with a passion for plant power and natural healing. The shop's name is an ode to all things grass, coupled with Sara's family roots in cattle raising.



After being a member of the cannabis community as both a consumer and an industry employee, Sara found herself searching for more highly curated items for her home, workspace, and wardrobe. Here you will discover the toker's ultimate treasure trove of vintage good vibe goodies, one-of-a-kind finds, small business pieces, and more!



Our shop has something for every mellow fellow - we can't wait to see what you fall in love with!