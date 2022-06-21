About this product
YOLO - you only lick once! This vintage belt buckle is truly a rare, one-of-a-kind find. Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this will surely turn the heads of your fellow tokers. Featuring 3D layered details with a standard loop and hook on the back, this buckle will be buddies with almost any belt!
About this brand
The Grassfed Supply Company
The Grassfed Supply Co. was founded in May of 2022 by Sara Ratliff, a cannabis enthusiast with a passion for plant power and natural healing. The shop's name is an ode to all things grass, coupled with Sara's family roots in cattle raising.
After being a member of the cannabis community as both a consumer and an industry employee, Sara found herself searching for more highly curated items for her home, workspace, and wardrobe. Here you will discover the toker's ultimate treasure trove of vintage good vibe goodies, one-of-a-kind finds, small business pieces, and more!
Our shop has something for every mellow fellow - we can't wait to see what you fall in love with!
