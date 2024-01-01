3CHI - Delta 9 THC Gummies - 200mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
3CHI Delta 9 THC Gummies are the incredible dispensary-grade gummies you've been looking for! These straightforward gummies are incredibly powerful and equally yummy. Elevate your THC experience with 3 CHI Delta 9 Gummies and prepare for pain relief, energy boost, and more.

Grab any of the 5 delectable flavors from 3 CHI now!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per bag
Delta 9 THC
10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy
200mg Delta 9 THC per bag


GUMMY FLAVORS
Black Raspberry
Blue Raspberry
Orange Dreamsicle
Strawberry
Watermelon

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
