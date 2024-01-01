3CHI Delta 9 THC Gummies are the incredible dispensary-grade gummies you've been looking for! These straightforward gummies are incredibly powerful and equally yummy. Elevate your THC experience with 3 CHI Delta 9 Gummies and prepare for pain relief, energy boost, and more.
Grab any of the 5 delectable flavors from 3 CHI now!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per bag Delta 9 THC 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy 200mg Delta 9 THC per bag
GUMMY FLAVORS Black Raspberry Blue Raspberry Orange Dreamsicle Strawberry Watermelon
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.