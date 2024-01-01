Prepare for stress relief, high relaxation, and a little bit of energy in 3CHI Cruise Control True Strains Vape Pod. 3CHI Vape Pods are incredibly potent pods that include a variety of cannabinoids to help you truly cater your euphoric experience.
If you're ready for intense flavors, incredible freshness, and undeniably smooth vibes grab this 3CHI True Strain Vape Pod in the calming Hybrid, Cruise Control.
CRUISE CONTROL VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
CRUISE CONTROL PROFILE Cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, CBT, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)
