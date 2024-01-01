With 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the strain God Mode will have your head in the clouds with enhanced euphoria and increased energy. Take on the day head on while you transcend into heady cerebral vibes.
Buy your ticket to the clouds with this 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod; God Mode.
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE
GOD MODE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
GOD MODE PROFILE Cannabinoids HHC, Delta 8 THC, THCP, CBC, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBT, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)
Reported Benefits Uplifting Increased Energy Relaxation
