With 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the strain God Mode will have your head in the clouds with enhanced euphoria and increased energy. Take on the day head on while you transcend into heady cerebral vibes.



Buy your ticket to the clouds with this 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod; God Mode.



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE



GOD MODE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS

Ceramic Core Pod

2mL Capacity

Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes

​



​



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



​



GOD MODE PROFILE

Cannabinoids

HHC, Delta 8 THC, THCP, CBC, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBT, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)



Reported Benefits

Uplifting

Increased Energy

Relaxation

