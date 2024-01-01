3CHI - True Strains 2ml Vape Pod - God Mode

With 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the strain God Mode will have your head in the clouds with enhanced euphoria and increased energy. Take on the day head on while you transcend into heady cerebral vibes.

Buy your ticket to the clouds with this 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod; God Mode.

REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE

GOD MODE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS
Ceramic Core Pod
2mL Capacity
Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes


REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



GOD MODE PROFILE
Cannabinoids
HHC, Delta 8 THC, THCP, CBC, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBT, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)

Reported Benefits
Uplifting
Increased Energy
Relaxation

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
