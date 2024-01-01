Nirvana, from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods, delivers intense calmness with the addition of Delta 8 and CBN. With these two cannabinoids working in perfect harmony, you'll love the serene effects that will lull you into perfect bliss.
Grab your new end-of-day best friend; 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Nirvana.
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE
NIRVANA VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
NIRVANA PROFILE Cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, CBN, HHC, CBC, CBD, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBG, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, CBT, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.